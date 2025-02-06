Ocorian has formed a strategic partnership with Ebdaa Islamic Finance Consultancy Limited (UK) to deliver "innovative" Sharia-compliant financial solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of high-net-worth individuals in the GCC region and beyond.

Ebdaa is an international Islamic finance advisory and consultancy supporting clients in areas such as structuring Sharia-compliant family foundations, Sukuk solutions using ADGM SPVs and DIFC prescribed companies.

Nina Auchoybur, managing director at Ocorian, said: “Ocorian has long been a trusted partner for GCC families, with over two decades of experience structuring to achieve Sharia compliance. In particular, our Jersey-based trustees, supported by a globally connected team, bring a wealth of expertise to this partnership with over two decades of experience in Sharia compliant structures.

"By collaborating with Ebdaa IFC, we further enhance our ability to deliver tailored solutions that align with Islamic finance principles and solve our clients' complex needs.”

Mohammed Saifullah Khan, founder & CEO of Ebdaa IFC, added: “This partnership with Ocorian is a defining moment for Islamic private markets, aligning with the $15 trillion private markets sector’s rapid growth. As demand for Sharia-compliant wealth solutions accelerates, we bridge Islamic finance with global expertise, delivering high-impact, ethical investment strategies.

“At Ebdaa IFC, we combine deep Islamic finance expertise with Ocorian’s global reach, offering high-value, trust-driven partnerships. Beyond compliance, we build trust-driven partnerships, empowering high-net-worth individuals and family offices to navigate and capitalise on Islamic finance opportunities worldwide and shape the future of Islamic wealth management.”

Leevyn Isabel, commercial director – Middle East, at Ocorian added: “There is a growing demand for based Sharia-compliant solutions, driven by the increasing trend of GCC families structuring their wealth domestically and as the GCC experiences an influx of HNWIs drawn to the UAE’s favourable regulatory environment and high standard of living. By offering innovative, co-branded Islamic solutions, Ocorian and Ebdaa IFC are setting a new benchmark in the delivery of Sharia-compliant financial services.”

Ocorian operates in the corporate and fiduciary services, fund administration and capital markets space

managing over 17,000 structures on behalf of 8,000+ clients, including financial institutions, large-scale international organisations, and high-net-worth individuals.

The group offers a full suite of corporate, fund and private client services across a network of offices spanning all the world’s financial hubs. Locations include Bermuda, BVI, Cayman Islands, Denmark, Germany, Guernsey, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, UAE, the UK, and the US, and employs over 1,800 professionals.

Ebdaa Islamic Finance Consultancy (Ebdaa IFC) is a Sharia advisory firm providing "innovative, value-driven" solutions across all disciplines of Islamic finance globally.