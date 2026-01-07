Novia Global appoints Mike Phillips as commercial director 

International platform Novia Global has appointed Mike Phillips as its new commercial director.

Phillips, who took up his role this week, joins from BNP Paribas, where he was commercial director. He brings more than 20 years’ experience in financial services to the business.

His responsibilities will include oversight of Novia Global’s information technology and development function, investment proposition and marketing team.

The appointment comes amid a period of growth for the business, including expansion into the Middle East and Europe during the past two years.

CEO Steve Andrews said: “We’re very much looking forward to the expertise, leadership and perspective that Mike will bring to our business. He joins us at a time when we’re strengthening our presence across multiple jurisdictions and looking for new opportunities to continue our growth story.

“We want to keep extending our reach, broadening our offering and improving our service, and we’re confident Mike will play a big part in helping us do that.”

Phillips added: “One of the things that really excites me about the way ahead is that Novia Global is a company that refuses to rest on its laurels.

“Everyone here is determined to achieve further growth without losing sight of all the things that made this business successful in the first place."