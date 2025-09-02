Nikko Asset Management has rebranded as Amova Asset Management as the Japan-based firm focuses on global growth.

The firm said ‘Amova’ is an amalgam of its key concepts, with the first two letters standing for ‘asset management’; ‘mov’ referring to movement and the ability to evolve; and ‘ova’ taking inspiration from ‘nova’, which means ‘new’ in Latin, as the firm aims to remain progressive.

As part of the rebrand, which took effect yesterday (1 September), the firm has unveiled a new logo and visual brand as well as relaunching its website.

Amova Asset Management remains a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group.