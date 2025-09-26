International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) has announced a series of senior staff changes, including the appointment of a new Chief Sales Officer (CSO).

Neil Chadwick, pictured above, who is a familiar industry face, having worked as IFGL’s Head of Technical Services for 16 years, will succeed Simon Pack, becoming CSO on 1 October. Simon will remain with IFGL until his retirement in March 2026, working alongside Neil.

A number of additional retirements among long-serving senior IFGL staff are planned in the coming months.

IFGL Managing Director Mike Crellin, Marketing Director Simon Barwell, General Manager of Sales in Asia David Gervais and Head of Marketing and Communications Nigel Danzelman are all set to step down during the first half of 2026.

This will create opportunities for other existing IFGL staff to step up into key roles, providing opportunity and continuity within the business, the company said

Vicky Ackers, who is currently Head of Customer Services, will take on the role of Chief Customer Services Officer. She will take over from Steve Weston, who becomes Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Ardan International.

Jenny Trimble, currently Head of Group Internal Audit, becomes Chief Strategy Officer.