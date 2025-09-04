Nedgroup Investments has poached Ninety One’s Denis Skeate as it looks to enhance distribution across the UK and Switzerland.

Skeate joins Nedgroup’s client team from Ninety One, where he was sales director within the UK client group.

In his new role Skeate will focus on building relationships with investors and augmenting distribution in the UK and Switzerland, two markets Nedgroup said it has seen growing momentum.

The latest hire follows the appointment of Rob Burdett, previously at Columbia Threadneedle, who joined Nedgroup in 2024 to lead the firm’s international multi-manager business.

Apiramy Jeyarajah, chief commercial officer at Nedgroup Investments, said: “We’re not just growing, we’re growing with purpose.”

“Denis joins a diverse team that’s been deliberately built around experience, integrity, and a shared commitment to long-term client success. His track record and insight make him a perfect fit for our next phase of expansion.”

Skeate added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Nedgroup Investments at such a dynamic time.”

“The firm’s clarity of purpose, strong performance, and client-first culture are exactly what clients are looking for. I’m excited to contribute to the continued growth.”