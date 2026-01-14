NEBA Private Clients, part of the Jersey-based asset manager TEAM, is focusing on strengthening adviser capability and maintaining long-term sustainability across all regions in its strategic priorities for the year ahead.

At NEBA Private Clients’ global annual meeting today (14 January), NEBA company representatives, senior leadership, operational teams, and advisers from across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas tuned in for an update on the group’s progress, strategy, and future direction.

The annual meeting reinforced NEBA’s commitment to adviser independence and client-first outcomes.

Alicia Saleh, head of global operations, based in Jakarta, said: “Bringing together teams from five continents in a single global meeting highlights the scale and maturity of the organisation we’ve built.

“From an operational perspective, the collaboration and consistency across regions is a real strength. The future is about refining how we support advisers and clients globally, and this meeting showed we are very well positioned to do that.”

John Beverley, head of international for TEAM, led the meeting. He said: “What gives me the greatest confidence is not just the numbers or the growth, but the people behind the business.

“We’ve built something that is resilient, professional, and globally connected. Our focus now is on raising capability, supporting the advisers and teams we already have, and continuing to build a business that people are proud to be part of for the long term.”