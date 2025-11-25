Kenya-based NCBA Investment Bank has opened an Offshore Investment Solutions arm with the launch of two funds.

The NCBA Global Equity Special fund and the NCBA Global Fixed Income Special fund were unveiled at the fifth Abojani Economic Empowerment Forum in Nairobi on Saturday (22 November).

The corporate advisory firm said it was committed to providing accessible, professionally managed investments with exposure to global markets, currency diversification, and long-term wealth-building, adding that through the new offering it is “opening up new global opportunities for clients” and taking “a bold step toward borderless investing”.

Muathi Kilonzo, managing director at NCBA Investment Bank, said: “Our goal is to leverage our global presence and expertise to build a robust offshore investment setup that meets regulatory standards and truly serves our clients’ needs.”