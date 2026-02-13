NatWest Private Banking & Wealth Management AUM jumps £9.6bn in 2025

NatWest's Private Banking & Wealth Management (PBWM) business, which includes Coutts, saw its assets under management (AUM) rise by £9.6bn in 2025, according to its full-year results.

The increase, which included £4.6bn of net inflows, takes the business's total assets to £58.5bn. Operating profit was up 49% year-on-year at £394m, while return on equity was 21.7%, up from 14.2% the previous year. Total income was up 17% at £1.13bn.

In June last year, PBWM announced its ambition to be the UK’s chosen partner for private banking and wealth management. As part of this, the firm relaunched the Coutts website, including streamlining its digital mortgage switch journey and improving its investment reporting in the Coutts app. Further enhancements are expected in 2026.

The latest results follow NatWest's announcement of its intention, subject to regulatory approvals, to acquire Evelyn Partners, creating a larger, combined wealth management and private banking business. The firm's priority for 2026 is to continue to work towards its ambition to provide financial advice and investment solutions for customers across NatWest Group.

Commenting on the acquisition, Emma Crystal, CEO of PBWM, said: “At its heart, this transaction is about putting high-quality financial planning and advice into the hands of many more people – wherever they are on their financial journey. We look forward to working with our Evelyn Partners colleagues, combining our capabilities and expertise to build a leading proposition for clients and customers across the UK.”

She added: “In 2025, we built on our foundations for sustainable growth and set clear strategic priorities. Our clients remain at the heart of everything we do, and we aim to deepen our relationships with them every day across banking, lending, financial planning and investment management.”