MPS assets surge 32% to £190bn as adviser usage grows

Discretionary managed portfolio service (MPS) assets grew by £46bn (32%) in the past year to reach £190bn, new data shows.

Assets are now set to surpass £200bn, according to NextWealth’s latest MPS Proposition Comparison Report 2025.

This growth comes as advisers are increasingly using discretionary MPSs, with 21% of the 296 advisers surveyed stating they plan to increase their allocation to discretionary MPS over the next 12 months.

Among advisers currently using an MPS, 48% said they expect to increase their usage over this period, while 30% of those advisers building their own portfolios said they expect to increase their use of MPS.

Of the assets added to MPSs in the past year, £28.6bn was from 10 firms (62% of net growth). The top two ranked firms, Quilter Wealth Select and Tatton, now cumulatively control 25% of market assets.

Heather Hopkins (pictured), managing director of NextWealth, said: “We are often asked if we have hit ‘peak MPS’. The evidence points to a firm no.

"The findings support our view that use of discretionary MPS will continue to increase, both among advisers already using them and those currently building their own portfolios.

"MPS remains the investment solution of choice and, given that MPS still only makes up 21% of adviser platform assets, there is a huge amount of room to grow.”