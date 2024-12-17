Mourant, a law firm-led professional services business, has relocated its London office to a "prime location" at 110 Cannon Street, EC4N 6EU, directly opposite the exit of Bank Underground Station.

This state-of-the-art office space (picture above shows the interior) offers high-quality, efficient floorplates and doubles its current desk space across open-plan and private office areas.

The recently refurbished building features a redesigned reception and communal areas, bike storage and showers, ensuring a premium experience for the firm's team and clients.

“Our London office has seen huge growth in the last two years, and we’re excited to further enhance our presence in the city with this new office, designed to support collaboration, sustainability, and growth,” said London office Managing Partner Alex Last.

“This move reaffirms our commitment to providing a first-class service in the centre of London.”

This latest UK expansion builds on the firm’s entry into Luxembourg in early 2023. That October, Mourant continued its global growth with the opening of a new office in Singapore, tapping into the city's expanding role as a global financial hub.