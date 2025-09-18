Investment platform Morningstar Wealth has partnered with model portfolio service (MPS) platform Mabel Insights to provide advisers with comprehensive data on its seven MPS portfolio ranges.

The firms said the collaboration will provide financial advisers with deeper insights into the performance, asset allocation, risk metrics and portfolio changes of Morningstar Wealth’s MPS portfolio ranges, enabling them to better evaluate and compare offerings in the market.

Mabel works with more than 80 discretionary fund managers (DFMs) and hosts over 1,500 model portfolios on its platform.

Ben Lester, head of distribution, UK & International at Morningstar Wealth, said: “As the MPS sector grows and becomes more complex, advisers need to cut through the noise and compare providers with clarity and precision.

“By making our independent MPS data available through Mabel Insights, we’re giving advisers the tools they need to make better informed decisions on behalf of their clients.”

