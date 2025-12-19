Morgan Stanley IM's ETF platform hits $10bn in assets

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (IM) has announced that its exchange-traded fund (ETF) platform has surpassed $10bn in assets under management (AUM).

The ETF platform was initially introduced in 2023 with six strategies, but it more than doubled in 2025 and now comprises 18 products.

“This achievement is a testament to the strength of our platform, robust demand and the commitment of our investment, distribution and operational teams, all of whom play a key role in expanding access to industry-leading solutions in the ETF wrapper,” said Ben Huneke, head of Morgan Stanley IM.

The business said it plans to diversity and further expand its ETF offering in future, considering it to still be a "new player" in the market.

The firm's global head of ETF strategy, Ally Wallace, said: “We strive to develop unique offerings that make sense for today’s investor and to provide what we believe are first-rate investment choices."