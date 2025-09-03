Marlborough Group has appointed Martin Ratcliffe as co-CEO of Investment Fund Services (IFS).

Ratcliffe, who was previously Marlborough Group’s head of group distribution, will share the responsibilities of the role with longstanding IFS CEO Allan Hamer.

While Ratcliffe will focus on the ACD’s growth strategy and supporting existing and new relationships, Hamer will concentrate on maintaining high standards of fund governance.

Richard Goodall, CEO of the Marlborough Group, said the business has “ambitious plans for growth in the years ahead,” adding: “Martin’s appointment adds further strength to what’s already an outstanding executive team at IFS.

“He has played a key role in the robust growth of the business to date, and as co-CEO he brings outstanding leadership qualities and an unwavering focus on delivering first-class outcomes for both fund sponsors and fund investors.”

Ratcliffe said firms are increasingly recognising the benefits of ‘unitising’ portfolios into a fund structure.

“We’re strongly positioned to meet this increasing demand,” he said.

“Through initiatives such as our strategic partnership with SS&C Technologies we have the structure and capabilities in place to enable us to maintain strong continuing growth.”

He added: “Allan and I have worked together for more than 10 years. We have complementary skills and share a commitment to making a difference through the quality our service.”