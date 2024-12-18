Managing director of M&G Wealth Advice, Tom Hegarty, is to depart after a nearly six year stint "to pursue new opportunities".

In a posting on LinkedIn yesterday (17 December) he said: "I’ll continue my work with the business until the end of the year, after which I’ll be on garden leave, formally leaving at the end of February 2025.

"It’s been a pleasure and privilege to contribute to the evolution of the business over the years. This journey included leading The Advice Partnership and establishing the M&G Wealth Advice Academy, alongside navigating various changes and challenges.

"I’ve worked with some fantastic people and am confident that M&G Wealth Advice will continue to grow and succeed in the future.

He added: "While I explore new opportunities, I’ll continue my roles as Chair of the Apprenticeship Trailblazer Group within the advice sector, and Chair of the New Talent Alliance with the ongoing aim of helping the next generation into various roles within our profession.

"To the next chapter!"