Longstanding Ruffer portfolio manager exits ‘with immediate effect’

Ruffer said in a statement on 12 February that co-manager Duncan MacInnes has "left Ruffer with immediate effect".

He joined Ruffer more than a decade ago, in September 2012, and prior to that worked at Barclays Wealth.

The London Stock Exchange statement said: "As a consequence, it has been agreed that as from today Ruffer partner Alexander Chartres and Ian Rees will join current portfolio manager Jasmine Yeo to assume responsibility for management of the Company's portfolio."

Yeo has been co-manager of the company since 2022, and Chartres and Rees are long standing members of the Ruffer fund management team.

Chartres joined Ruffer in 2010 and is a lead manager on Ruffer's Total Return and Absolute Return funds, the former since 2019

Rees joined Ruffer in 2012 and has been a lead manager on Ruffer Diversified Return fund since 2021.

The statement concluded that they already work closely with the chief investment officer team, led by Henry Maxey and Neil McLeish.

"Therefore, the Board is confident that continuity of the Company's investment strategy and process will be ensured".