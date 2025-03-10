We are delighted to announce that the fourth annual II Connect event will take place on Tuesday 20 May, 2025 9am-4pm at the Cavendish Conference Centre (22 Duchess Mews) in London's Marylebone/West End.

Investment International’s flagship UK event for the international financial services industry, II Connect, is designed to enable you not only to expand your existing network of contacts, but also to build new knowledge and insights across the challenging cross-jurisdictional financial planning and wealth management space.

Beyond the lively industry panel discussions, outstanding networking opportunities and presentations from top experts, there will be a complex international client case study to debate using the insights of some of the most experienced professional connections in the business.

Click here to register to attend this special event.