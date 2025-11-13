London-based law firm Lawrence Stephens has launched a multi-family office platform offering professional services to complement the firm’s tailored legal advice.

Targeted at entrepreneurs, first-generation wealth creators, and family principals with complex or cross-border interests, LS Private delivers independent governance, oversight, and operational support to protect family capital, simplify decision-making, and strengthen control.

LS Private will act as a single point of accountability, coordinating the full ecosystem of legal, financial, and personal affairs to ensure that every adviser, asset, and decision is aligned.

John Russo will head up the new venture, having previously created and led the single-family office for one of the UK’s most prominent families.

Steven Bernstein, managing director of Lawrence Stephens, said: “Our clients are entrepreneurial and often managing growing personal and family complexity.

“LS Private extends our ability to help them beyond legal advice – providing the independent governance and trusted oversight needed to safeguard family capital and reputation.

“With John’s expertise, we can support both newly formed and established family offices in navigating the strategic and operational challenges that accompany wealth.”

Russo added: “Having led single-family offices from inception, I know the difference that disciplined governance and effective coordination can make.

“LS Private brings that experience to others. Helping families, founders, and their advisers turn complexity into clarity.”