LGT Wealth Management has appointed chief technology officer Prachi Kodlikeri partner, reflecting the growing strategic importance of technology in delivering high-quality, personalised wealth management services.

Kodlikeri joined LGT Wealth Management as CTO in April 2024 having previously spent five years at Ruffer as technology director and partner. Prior to that Kodlikeri held a number of senior technology roles during her 13-year tenure at Goldman Sachs, where she progressed to senior vice president.

William Habberfield, partner and chief operating officer at LGT Wealth Management, said: “Prachi’s appointment as partner recognises the significant contribution she has made since joining the firm, and the critical role technology plays in both supporting our long-term strategy and enhancing the client experience.

“We are delighted to welcome her to the partnership as we continue to invest in the infrastructure and capabilities that underpin excellent client outcomes.”