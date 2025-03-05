LGT Wealth Management has appointed Chris Golding as investment manager in its Jersey Office.

He joins after nine years at Evelyn Partners International where he most recently served as head of investments, overseeing investment strategy and the management of client assets. Prior to this, he was a senior investment manager at Barclays Private Bank & Trust, Jersey.

In his new role, Golding will leverage decades of experience managing complex investment portfolios and work in partnership with advisers to provide investment solutions across international markets.

The appointment comes during a year of milestones for LGT Wealth Management’s international adviser proposition as it celebrates one year of Volare International, a range of Dublin domiciled multi-asset funds, five years of the International Sustainable Model Portfolio Service and ten years of the International Model Portfolio Service.

Dan McAlister, CEO of LGT Wealth Management Jersey, said: “LGT Wealth Management’s private ownership means that we are able to commit to investing in our international proposition, addressing the evolving needs of our clients and advisers.

"Chris’s appointment is an important part of our ongoing growth ambitions, and we’re delighted to welcome him to LGT Wealth Management.”