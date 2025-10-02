LGT Wealth Management CEO Ben Snee is stepping down after 13 years at the helm with former LGT Bank Switzerland CEO Heinrich Henckel taking over the UK role.

Snee will hand over to Henckel in early 2026, after which he will assume a non-executive role.

Henckel joined LGT in 2009 and was initially responsible for the Swiss and European client markets as a member of LGT Bank Switzerland’s executive board, before serving as CEO of LGT Bank Switzerland from 2013 to 2023.

Henckel will join LGT Wealth Management on 2 January 2026 and assume the role of CEO on 1 February 2026, subject to regulatory approval. He is expected to serve in this capacity for the next two to three years while the firm seeks a permanent successor.

Olivier de Perregaux, CEO LGT Private Banking, said: “Heinrich knows LGT inside out, and as a member of the LGT Wealth Management UK governing board, he is already well acquainted with our business in the UK.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Ben Snee for his outstanding commitment over the past 13 years.”

Snee will be pursuing interests outside the financial sector but will continue to support LGT Wealth Management through his roles on all board mandates. He said: “Leading LGT Wealth Management has been the greatest privilege.

“What makes me most proud is the extraordinary team we have built, and the way we have always put our clients at the centre of everything we do. I am grateful to my colleagues for their dedication and to our owner for their unwavering support. While I am looking forward to pursuing a new path, I am delighted to remain connected to the firm in a non-executive capacity.”