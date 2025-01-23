LGT Wealth Management has today announced 11 new partners for its UK and Jersey business.

In a statement on 22 January, it said the announcement demonstrated the significant contributions of both LGT Wealth Management’s long-standing colleagues as well as eight senior investment managers who joined the firm through the 2023 abrdn acquisition.

The new Partners are:

• Brendan Macken, business development director

• David Sullivan, investment manager

• Anthony Emmings, investment manager

• Marco Evans, investment manager

• Craig Joiner, investment manager

• Kevin Bowhay, investment manager

• Charlie Thompson, investment manager

• Richard Harrison, investment manager

• Lewis Mackinnon, investment manager

• Toby Willis, investment manager

• Gair Brisbane, head of charities - Scotland

Ben Snee, CEO of LGT Wealth Management, said: “Our new Partners embody LGT Wealth Management’s commitment to cultivating an entrepreneurial and collaborative environment. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and recognise the hard work, dedication and exceptional client service that brought them to this milestone.

“We are a business with a focus on ensuring our people feel a genuine sense of belonging. We are proud to hold the Great Place to Work™ certification, the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences and this is an important part of our identity and values.”

LGT in 2023 acquired abrdn’s discretionary fund management business in the UK and Jersey, increasing assets under management by £6bn to over £28bn. Headcount also increased by 134 to reach 650, alongside the addition of new offices in Birmingham and Leeds, to complement planned growth in existing locations in London, Edinburgh, Bristol and Jersey. LGT Wealth Management also opened an office in Manchester in March 2024.