Specialist asset management boutique KBI Global Investors has appointed Eve Finn as an independent non-executive director.

Finn (pictured) has more than 20 years’ experience in the field of Financial Services and was until late last year CEO and executive director of LGIM Managers (Europe) Limited.

During her 14 years with the firm, she worked as head of portfolio construction, LDI Funds and head of solutions for LGIM Investments, based in London. Finn worked previously for Deutsche Bank and Watson Wyatt and is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries.

Finn was elected to the Irish Funds industry association Members’ Council in 2021 and was formerly a member of the IFSC Funds Group, a joint government/industry group focused on investment and fund related matters.

CEO Sean Hawkshaw said: “We are delighted to have Eve join the KBIGI board. She brings tremendous financial services industry experience, which will be invaluable as we look to grow our business and deliver for clients. Eve will add considerable value to KBIGI and complement the board’s wider skillset.”

Finn is looking forward to her new role. She said: “I am delighted to join the Board of KBI Global Investors. The firm’s innovative and sustainable investment strategies are market leading, and I look forward to supporting its continued growth and commitment to the delivery of successful client outcomes.”

Offering a range of Global Equity strategies and Natural Resources Equity strategies, KBIGI manages assets for a broad range of clients – public and corporate pension schemes, sub-advisory investors, foundations and endowments, wealth managers, private banks and investment intermediaries included.