Julius Baer International (UK) has hired Gareth Johnson as its head of managed portfolio service with the aim of leveraging JBI’s existing capabilities and UK regional footprint by creating an MPS offering for IFAs across the UK.

Reporting directly to JBI CEO David Durlacher, Johnson will be responsible for building out this proposition.

He previously worked for RBC Brewin Dolphin for 22 years. During that time he was responsible for a wide range of innovative solutions including RBC Brewin Dolphin’s MPS, which he led from 2010, as well as introducing the MI Select Manager range and the Voyager Multi Asset range.

Johnson was part of the leadership team which developed the MPS-division into a leading solution in the market and a key area for RBC Brewin Dolphin.

As a member of the client facing leadership team, Johnson has been a regular industry commentator and was involved in various industry groups including the Investment Association’s FinTech Accelerator.

David Durlacher, CEO Julius Baer International (UK), said: “We believe this is an incredible opportunity for JBI to provide access to our discretionary solutions to a new client group, creating great outcomes for clients of IFAs.

"As part of our long-term strategy, we want to thoughtfully build out a proposition that will resonate now and into the future for IFAs. I am very pleased to welcome Gareth to the team, his long-standing expertise and leadership will be instrumental in setting up this new offering.”

Gareth Johnson, head of MPS at Julius Baer International (UK), added: “I am delighted to have joined David and the team at JBI. The investment process and depth of experience within Julius Baer really attracted me to this opportunity and sets the proposition apart.

"Within the business, there is a laser focus on great, consistent client outcomes which I think is really important for this market. We know how valuable advice and IFAs are in the UK, and we really want to play a part in this market now, and long into the future”.