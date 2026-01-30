Global professional servies group JTC Group has made leadership changes within its Luxembourg office, it confirmed today.

Lee Marshall (pictured) will assume the role of head of Luxembourg for JTC, succeeding Joost Mees. He will continue as the managing director and member of the board for JTC Luxembourg S.A, and will take on the additional responsibilities for the Luxembourg location leading the further development and expansion of JTC's services in Luxembourg.

Marshall will be supported by Hans de Zwart, who continues to lead JTC Luxembourg’s corporate services team, and Louis Lamotte, who continues to lead JTC Luxembourg’s AIFM services team.

Mees, previously managing director - head of Luxembourg, will transition to an expanded global role as ICS regional head of Continental Europe, with oversight responsibility for the firm's offices in Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Austria and JTC’s new platform in Germany.

Marshall brings over two decades of international financial services leadership to JTC, bringing expertise in the fund industry as he leads JTC’s Luxembourg operations through its next phase of growth.

Kate Beauchamp, group head of institutional capital services, said: "This is an exciting chapter for our Luxembourg office. Lee’s proven leadership and industry insight will be invaluable as we continue to grow in Luxembourg.

"At the same time, Joost’s transition into a regional leadership role, including sales leadership across the UK, Channel Islands and Europe, marks an important step in the evolution of our client strategy and market reach. These appointments reflect JTC’s commitment to service excellence and ensuring we remain at the forefront of industry innovation."