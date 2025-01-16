JP Morgan Asset Management has appointed Supreet Bhan as head of intermediary business for Hong Kong to drive fund sales across the retail and private bank distribution channels.

In a statement on 15 January, it said Bhan takes on the newly created role at the $3.5tn asset manager, subject to regulatory approval, and will report to Hong Kong CEO Elisa Ng.

Effective 1 April, he will be responsible for driving JPMAM’s fund sales and client engagements in Hong Kong by deepening and broadening relationships with clients and prospects across both retail and private bank distribution channels.

Bhan has over two decades of sales experience in financial services. He joined JPMAM in 2013 as head of funds for India and has since led various distribution teams across Apac.

In his most recent role as head of South East Asia funds, he has been instrumental in expanding and diversifying the firm’s business across markets and product offerings, according to a statement by JPMAM. Prior to joining JPMAM, he spent eight years at DSP BlackRock, leading sales efforts in India.

Ng said: “Intermediary distribution is a crucial driver of our Hong Kong business. Hong Kong has served as JPMAM’s Apac headquarters for over five decades, making us one of the earliest entrants and largest asset managers in the city, with more than 500 employees based here.”

“Under Supreet’s leadership, we are eager to accelerate the growth of our Hong Kong business and further solidify our position as a leading global asset manager in this strategically important market.”

In conjunction with this appointment, Anis Tiasiri will succeed Bhan as head of South East Asia Funds, reporting to Ayaz Ebrahim, CEO of Singapore and South East Asia, JPMAM.

Since joining the firm in 2015, Tiasiri has been a member of the SEA funds team, playing a pivotal role in advancing the firm’s partnership with Thailand’s Kasikorn Asset Management.

Dan Watkins, Apac CEO of JPMAM, said: “We are confident that Supreet and Anis will leverage their regional experience and expertise to deliver exceptional value to our clients and accelerate our business growth momentum.”