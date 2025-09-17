The Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) has issued a warning about scammers impersonating the regulator and sending phishing emails to dupe recipients into making payments or sharing sensitive information.

Scammers are falsely claiming the recipients are due to receive a large sum of money but the JFSC is holding the money for a regulatory review, and a money laundering certificate must be paid for to release the funds.

The regulator emphasised the importance of not responding to these emails and not sending money or personal information, and encouraged those who are unsure whether correspondence is a scam to ensure emails from the JFSC match the official JFSC email domain – @jerseyfsc.org – and to only use the only use the JFSC’s official website www.jerseyfsc.org.

“We have been made aware that scammers are making false representations about the JFSC and are sending emails to Jersey residents,” the regulator said.

“The JFSC would never: hold your money, whether for a ‘regulatory review’ or any other reason; issue ‘Money Laundering Certificates’ for release of funds; ask you to send us money (unless you’re a legitimate financial institution paying fees); or ask for sensitive bank details, such as PINs, passwords or card details.”