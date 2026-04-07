Alexforbes Offshore has appointed Peter Rondel (pictured) as managing director, effective 1 April 2026, following the planned retirement of Adrian Peacock.

St Helier-based Alexforbes provides investment and financial planning services to international clients, with Jersey forming a key part of its operations.

Rondel has been with the group for 13 years. The company said his appointment as managing director follows an internal and external selection process and is intended to ensure continuity in leadership at the Jersey-based business.

Peacock stepped down from the role on 31 March after 19 years with the business, including more than seven years as managing director. He will remain with the firm in a transitional capacity until 30 June this year to support the handover.

Dawie de Villiers, group CEO, said: "Peter’s appointment reflects the strength and depth of leadership in our Jersey business and ensures continuity for our clients.

"His experience and deep understanding of the market position him well to lead the business into its next phase. I would also like to thank Adrian for his commitment to Alexforbes Offshore and dedication to our clients’ financial wellbeing."

Rondel said his focus would be on maintaining client outcomes and continuing to develop the firm’s offering.

"Our focus remains on delivering consistent, high-quality outcomes for our clients while continuing to evolve our offering in line with their needs. Jersey remains an important market for the group, and we are well positioned for continued growth," he said.