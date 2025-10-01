Blevins Franks, the tax and wealth management specialist to UK nationals living in Europe, has appointed Partners Wealth Management co-founder James Roberts as its Chief Executive Officer, subject to regulatory approval.

James Roberts becomes only the third leader of the business as it celebrates its fiftieth anniversary, the company said in a statement.

Blevins Franks Chairman John Stone said: "We were determined to find a leader who embodies the client-orientated approach that is at the heart of the Blevins Franks culture. James's long-term success building wealth management businesses through an outstanding client offering - delivered by personal advisers supported by cutting edge technology - accords precisely with our values.

"I particularly want to thank John Simmonds who has led the firm so successfully since 2012. We are delighted he has agreed to remain with the company, as the non-Executive Chairman of Blevins Franks Wealth Management Ltd."

Incoming CEO James Roberts said: "With more British people drawn to the lifestyle of Mediterranean Europe - and a better financial future if properly advised - this is a particularly exciting time for Blevins Franks. The opportunity for growth - provided by our infrastructure of 22 local offices across seven countries and over 60 qualified advisers - is unparalleled.

"The potential for transformative client service from new technologies, blended with the expertise and knowledge of our adviser and tax teams, makes it hard to think of a business with a more positive outlook.

"It is an honour to join such a strong team to build on the solid foundations created over 50 years."