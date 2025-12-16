IQ-EQ boosts luxury assets offering with yachting and aviation hire

Global investor services group IQ-EQ has appointed Hannah Tully to the newly-created role of client relationship director, yachting and aviation, in a move to enhance its luxury assets arm.

In her new role, Hannah will work closely with IQ-EQ’s private wealth teams, including Jersey-based classic car specialist James Haithwaite, to expand the firm’s luxury assets offering both locally and across the wider UK and Crown Dependencies region.

IQ-EQ's luxury asset services cater to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families and family offices across the globe with high-value investments including yachts, aircraft, classic cars and fine art. They are a key tenet of the firm’s asset owners segment and provides a tech-enabled suite of administration, compliance and reporting services for private and institutional wealth holders worldwide.

Tully previously worked in the Jersey business of IQ-EQ in 2018-2019 and most recently was associate director with Fiduchi Group, where she specialised in the structuring and management of superyachts and megayachts, supporting both privately operated and commercially managed vessels.

Mirek Gruna, regional chief commercial officer, said: "We’re delighted to welcome Hannah back to our team. Her appointment underscores our commitment to building out our luxury assets offering, providing not only best-in-class service but also the right niche expertise to support and add value across our clients’ full, diverse investment portfolios."