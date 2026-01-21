IQ-EQ appoints new head of private wealth for Guernsey

IQ-EQ has appointed Jodi Langlois as head of private wealth for Guernsey to replace Tonia Leigh Morgan who is leaving the business.

Langlois joined IQ-EQ in 2024 as a client services director and has been tasked with strengthening governance frameworks, leading complex remediation projects and supporting the integration of enhanced compliance standards across the business.

Langlois has spent over 20 years in trust and fiduciary services, having previously held roles at Vistra and Equiom Group. She also spent five years at the start of her career working for Mercator, which later became part of IQ-EQ’s Guernsey business.

Greg Kok, managing director of IQ-EQ Guernsey, said: “Jodi has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment since joining IQ-EQ.

“Her deep technical knowledge and client-focused approach make her the ideal person to lead our private wealth team in Guernsey. I’m confident she’ll continue to drive growth and deliver outstanding service to our clients.”

Langlois added: “I’m thrilled to take on this new role and continue building on IQ-EQ’s strong reputation in Guernsey.

“My focus will be on delivering tailored, high-quality solutions for our clients while continuing to uphold exceptional governance and compliance standards.”