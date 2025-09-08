Investment fraudster John Burford, who defrauded over 100 investors out of £1m between 2016 and 2021, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Burford, from Mansfield, offered trade alerts and investment opportunities in three funds through his firm Financial Trading Strategies Limited, despite not being authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

He attracted investors through self-published articles, blogs and a book, which promoted his trading credentials. Victims of the fraud said it significantly impacted their lives, both financially and emotionally.

Burford pleaded guilty to four offences on 30 July. The judge, Judge Coles, said Burford posed as a "highly skilled trader" and tricked people into having confidence in him.

Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: "John Burford deliberately misled investors, stealing their money to fund his own lifestyle. We will pursue those who abuse investors’ trust and ensure they do not profit from their criminality."

The FCA is now asking anyone who believes they were affected by Burford's investment scam to get in touch on 0800 111 6768. It is also pursuing confiscation proceedings to deprive Burford of the funds and compensate victims.