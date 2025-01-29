Managing partners Timothy Alexander and Aidan Brady, who have both previously held senior positions at top-tier financial institutions and asset managers including Deutsche Bank and UBS, have formally launched new international capital advisory boutique Jackson Square Partners.

In a statement on 28 January, the firm said it it will be operating from London and New York to advise private equity-sponsored businesses and corporates in the middle market, as well as developers and operators of real estate and infrastructure projects.

Clients in the UK, Europe and the US will benefit from access to a global network of over 200 investors.

Alexander (pictured), who will also act as Head of Global Capital Solutions, brings over 20 years of experience in corporate and real estate credit. Notable roles include senior positions at credit-focused asset manager Sound Point Capital Management ($44bn AUM) and UBS.

He led Sound Point Capital's European operations, establishing its London office. This followed the building of UBS’s European loans and distressed trading and investing business.

Brady (pictured below), who will also serve as chair of the management committee, brings over 30 years of senior leadership experience in financial services, including C-suite roles at Deutsche Bank UK as UK and Ireland COO and CAO of the Legal, Risk, and Capital Division.

Most recently, he served as a senior adviser at one of the Big Four accountancy firms and set up an AA-rated bond agency for UK local authorities.

The remaining senior leadership team comprise Charles Keyser Justin Perry and Jerrard Zive.

Keyser will join the London office with over 18 years of experience in originating, structuring and investing in private credit transactions, including roles as Director of Lending at Fidelity International and Head of Private Credit Origination at MeDirect.

Perry will oversee Jackson Square’s US operations from the New York office, brings over 20 years of sell-side experience from senior roles at UBS, BNP Paribas (as Head of High Yield Bond Distribution), JP Morgan (as number one underwriter) and Lehman Brothers (in leveraged finance)

Zive will operate from the London office and brings over 20 years of industry experience. This ranges from traditional banking and investment banking models, through to more specialised credit-focused platforms, working as Co-Head of EMEA Structured Credit Sales at BAML and Head of EMA Securitised Product Sales at Nomura

Jackson Square’s founding partners see the leadership’s combined borrower-lender experience, including board-level roles at leading financial institutions, asset managers, and advisory firms, as a key differentiator, alongside a deep understanding of public markets. The team is already exploring a number of transactions in Western and Eastern Europe, the US and Africa.

Alexander said: “We’ve assembled a high-calibre partnership with nearly unparalleled investor access and market insight. Our clients and investors will benefit from a team whose experience spans being both a borrower and lender in private and public markets across all parts of the capital structure, from super senior secured debt through to preferred and common equity.”

“Structural changes to the lending market combined with heightened uncertainty over the future rate path are creating a growing and immediate need for specialist advisers that are cycle-tested with a 360-degree understanding of finance. Our cross-sector experience allows us to work with a range of businesses to help them meet their growth ambitions.”