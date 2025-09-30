The Indian REITs Association (IRA) has joined the recently formed Global REIT Alliance.

Launched at the European Public Real Estate Association’s 2025 ReThink conference in Sweden earlier this month, the alliance unites 24 countries and regions in advocating for REITs and setting standards.

The alliance has six core objectives:

Raise global awareness: Enhance international understanding of the benefits of securitised real estate and promote modern REIT markets

Forge a global network: Provide a platform for REIT advocates to share strategies, market intelligence, and industry best practice

Influence public policy: Inform policymakers worldwide about effective REIT policy frameworks

Guide standards setting: Assist in developing relevant, fit-for-purpose voluntary standards and benchmarks for the REIT industry

Lead on sustainable investment: Support initiatives to strengthen ESG standards within the industry

Encourage an informed marketplace: Collaborate with stakeholders to generate and share high-quality data on market trends and performance

Preeti Chheda, executive committee member of the IRA and CFO of Mindspace Business Parks REIT, said IRA’s membership of the alliance marks a significant milestone for India’s rapidly growing REIT market.

“This alliance provides a vital platform to collaborate with the global REIT community, exchange market perspectives, and collectively drive the growth of REITs globally,” she said.

“We look forward to contributing to the alliance’s mission of shaping and promoting opportunities for investing in REITs.”

Peter Verwer, spokesperson of the Global REIT Alliance, welcomed the IRA to the Global REIT Alliance and applauded its growth since its launch in 2023.

“India’s REIT market has already demonstrated remarkable growth in a relatively short span of time, and its inclusion will bring valuable insights and perspectives to the alliance,” he said.

“Together, we aim to strengthen the global REIT ecosystem, broaden investor participation, and promote REITs as a trusted and transparent asset class worldwide.”