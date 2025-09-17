Investment International Latin America Forum 2025 takes place today in São Paulo, which is set to be the publication's biggest event yet.

This Fourth Annual II Lat Am Forum 2025 is one of the region's most popular events with sell-outs at all of the previous events in Miami (2022, 2023) and Montevideo (2024) last year. And this year's event is now also sold out ahead of today's event at the prestigious Rosewood Hotel in the heart of São Paulo's financial district.

"We have nine fantastic sponsors for this year's event and our biggest adviser/broker panel session yet. This year's event will of course have a Brazilian slant and will be bi-lingual with both English and Portuguese speakers, with interpreters translating via headsets for those that need them," said Gary Robinson, II and IA Publisher.

"It is our first Brazilian event and we are of course excited by this prospect but as always blown away by the support we get from this region. To be sold way n advance is incredible. But to be here and feel the energy in this city of more than 20 million people feels like a real landmark moment for II and Money Map Media."

Lead sponsor and event partner for II Lat Am Forum 2025 are Investors Trust for the fourth year in a row.

Other key sponsors are Aiva, Capital International, Capital Vision, Canaccord Wealth, Empire Financial, Marlborough, Newport Distribution, Niveton International and Vumi

II Lat Am Forum 2025 Agenda

Date: Wednesday September 17, 2025

Location: Rosewood Hotel, São Paulo, Brazil

08.45am - 09:30am

Registration and Coffee

09:35 - 09:40

Welcome Remarks

Dan Charles, head of video II and IA and Investment International Publisher Gary Robinson opens the event.

09:40 - 10:15

Main Sponsor Session - Investors Trust

II Lat Am Forum 2025’s lead sponsor is once again Investors Trust. Now in its 23rd year, the company is a key provider of solutions and service in the Lat Am region.

This session will be lead by Gustavo Otero, Head Of Distribution LATAM at Investors Trust. He will be joined by Carlos Pombo Lambrechts, Senior Business Development Manager, LATAM in this presentation.

10:15am – 10:40am

Sponsor Presentation 2 - Capital International Group's Aidan O'Shea - Business Development Manager and Andy Tinnion – Senior Business Development Manager will deliver their presentation entitled: The Offshore Edge: Elevating Client Portfolios with Global Custody

10:40am - 11:05am

Sponsor Presentation 3 - Michael Dalton of Newport Distribution presenting the Ai Machines Global Managed Risk Fund

11:05am - 11:25am

Morning Networking Break

11:25am - 11.50am

Sponsor presentation 4 - Canaccord Wealth

Speakers: Daragh O'Sullivan, Business Development Director, Canaccord Wealth and Justin Oliver, Chief Investment Officer - Funds, Canaccord Wealth will present this session.

11:50am- 12.15am

Sponsor presentation 5 – Capital Vision

Speaker: Elbio Fernández, Director of Investment Solutions for the Southern Cone, Capital Vision

12.15pm – 1pm

Industry Panel Session 1 - In this session we bring together some of the industry's key players from the advice and brokerage world to discuss advice and challenges in Brazil and the wider Latin American region.

Panellists:

Sebastian Higham – Director en Niveton International Marcelo Passos, CEO, Empire Financial Samyr Castro, CEO InvestSmart Adrian Morgavi, Head of Sales from Aiva

Panel introduced by II Publisher Gary Robinson

13:00pm - 14:05pm

Networking Lunch

14:05pm - 14:30pm

Sponsor presentation 7 - Marlborough - Rod Guest presents an overview of Marlborough's offering for the international cross-border marketplace

14:30pm - 14:50pm

Sponsor presentation 8 - Vumi's Karina Rivero presents an overview of the IPMI sector and its importance to the Latin American marketplace

14:50pm - 15:05pm

Closing Remarks and Industry Survey

15:05pm- 18:00pm onwards

Post Event Networking Drinks/Cocktails