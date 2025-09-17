Investment International Latin America Forum 2025 takes place today in São Paulo, which is set to be the publication's biggest event yet.
This Fourth Annual II Lat Am Forum 2025 is one of the region's most popular events with sell-outs at all of the previous events in Miami (2022, 2023) and Montevideo (2024) last year. And this year's event is now also sold out ahead of today's event at the prestigious Rosewood Hotel in the heart of São Paulo's financial district.
"We have nine fantastic sponsors for this year's event and our biggest adviser/broker panel session yet. This year's event will of course have a Brazilian slant and will be bi-lingual with both English and Portuguese speakers, with interpreters translating via headsets for those that need them," said Gary Robinson, II and IA Publisher.
"It is our first Brazilian event and we are of course excited by this prospect but as always blown away by the support we get from this region. To be sold way n advance is incredible. But to be here and feel the energy in this city of more than 20 million people feels like a real landmark moment for II and Money Map Media."
Lead sponsor and event partner for II Lat Am Forum 2025 are Investors Trust for the fourth year in a row.
Other key sponsors are Aiva, Capital International, Capital Vision, Canaccord Wealth, Empire Financial, Marlborough, Newport Distribution, Niveton International and Vumi
II Lat Am Forum 2025 Agenda
Date: Wednesday September 17, 2025
Location: Rosewood Hotel, São Paulo, Brazil
08.45am - 09:30am
Registration and Coffee
09:35 - 09:40
Welcome Remarks
Dan Charles, head of video II and IA and Investment International Publisher Gary Robinson opens the event.
09:40 - 10:15
Main Sponsor Session - Investors Trust
II Lat Am Forum 2025’s lead sponsor is once again Investors Trust. Now in its 23rd year, the company is a key provider of solutions and service in the Lat Am region.
This session will be lead by Gustavo Otero, Head Of Distribution LATAM at Investors Trust. He will be joined by Carlos Pombo Lambrechts, Senior Business Development Manager, LATAM in this presentation.
10:15am – 10:40am
Sponsor Presentation 2 - Capital International Group's Aidan O'Shea - Business Development Manager and Andy Tinnion – Senior Business Development Manager will deliver their presentation entitled: The Offshore Edge: Elevating Client Portfolios with Global Custody
10:40am - 11:05am
Sponsor Presentation 3 - Michael Dalton of Newport Distribution presenting the Ai Machines Global Managed Risk Fund
11:05am - 11:25am
Morning Networking Break
11:25am - 11.50am
Sponsor presentation 4 - Canaccord Wealth
Speakers: Daragh O'Sullivan, Business Development Director, Canaccord Wealth and Justin Oliver, Chief Investment Officer - Funds, Canaccord Wealth will present this session.
11:50am- 12.15am
Sponsor presentation 5 – Capital Vision
Speaker: Elbio Fernández, Director of Investment Solutions for the Southern Cone, Capital Vision
12.15pm – 1pm
Industry Panel Session 1 - In this session we bring together some of the industry's key players from the advice and brokerage world to discuss advice and challenges in Brazil and the wider Latin American region.
Panellists:
- Sebastian Higham – Director en Niveton International
- Marcelo Passos, CEO, Empire Financial
- Samyr Castro, CEO InvestSmart
- Adrian Morgavi, Head of Sales from Aiva
Panel introduced by II Publisher Gary Robinson
13:00pm - 14:05pm
Networking Lunch
14:05pm - 14:30pm
Sponsor presentation 7 - Marlborough - Rod Guest presents an overview of Marlborough's offering for the international cross-border marketplace
14:30pm - 14:50pm
Sponsor presentation 8 - Vumi's Karina Rivero presents an overview of the IPMI sector and its importance to the Latin American marketplace
14:50pm - 15:05pm
Closing Remarks and Industry Survey
15:05pm- 18:00pm onwards
Post Event Networking Drinks/Cocktails