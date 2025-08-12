II Lat Am Forum 2025 - agenda revealed

The agenda for the Investment International Latin America Forum 2025 has now been finalised and is revealed below.

This Fourth Annual II Lat Am Forum 2025 is one of the region's most popular events with sell outs at the previous events in Miami (2022, 2023) and Montevideo (2024) last year. And this year's event is also close to capacity with literally just a handful of delegate passes left, before the event is only open to waiting list applications.

"We have eight fantastic sponsors for this year's event and two excellent panel sessions lined up. This year's event will of course have a Brazilian slant and will be bi-lingual with both English and Portuguese speakers, with interpreters translating via headsets for those that need them," said Gary Robinson, II and IA Publisher.

"It is our first Brazilian event and we are of course excited by this prospect but as always blown away by the support we get from this region. To be almost sold out is incredible."

II Lat Am Forum 2025 Agenda

Date: Wednesday September 17, 2024,

Location: Rosewood Hotel, São Paulo, Brazil

08.45am - 09:15am

Registration and Coffee

09:15 - 09:20

Welcome Remarks

Dan Charles, head of video II and IA and Investment International Publisher Gary Robinson opens the event.

09:20 - 09:55

Main Sponsor Session - Investors Trust

II Lat Am Forum 2025’s lead sponsor is once again Investors Trust. Now in its 23rd year, the company is a key provider of solutions and service in the Lat Am region. This session will be lead by Gustavo Otero, Head Of Distribution LATAM at Investors Trust.

09:55am – 10:20am

Sponsor Presentation 2 - Capital International Group

10:20am - 10:45am

Sponsor presentation 3 - Marlborough

10:45am - 11am

Morning Networking Break

11:00am- 11.25am

Sponsor presentation 4 - Canaccord Wealth

Speakers: Daragh O'Sullivan, Business Development Director Canaccord Wealth and Justin Oliver, Chief Investment Officer - Funds, Canaccord Wealth.

11:25am- 11.50am

Sponsor presentation 5 – Capital Vision

Speaker: Elbio Fernández, Director of Investment Solutions for the Southern Cone, Capital Vision

11:50am – 12:30pm

Industry Panel Session 1 - In this session we bring together some of the industry's key players from the advice and brokerage world to discuss advice and challenges in Brazil and the wider Latin American region.

Panellists:

Sebastian Higham – Director en Niveton International Marcelo Passos, MD, Empire Samir Castro, MD, XP Adrian Morgavi, head of sales from Aiva

Panel introduced by II Publisher Gary Robinson

12:30pm - 13:30pm

Networking Lunch

13:30pm - 13:55pm

Sponsor presentation 6 – Details to be finalised

13:55pm - 14:20pm

Sponsor presentation 7 - Michael Dalton of Newport Distribution presenting the Ai Machines Global Managed Risk Fund

14:20pm - 14.35pm

Sponsor presentation 8 - Vumi present an overview of the IPMI sector

14:35 - 15:35pm

Industry Panel Sessions: In this session we split the panel into two segments with a Regional Overview and Industry debate with:

Selected spokesperson from Investors Trust will be panelists alongside additional selected spokespeople from our key sponsors.

15:35pm - 15.40pm

Closing Remarks

15:40pm- 18:00pm onwards

Post Event Networking Drinks/Cocktails