II Lat Am Forum 2025 - agenda revealed

The agenda for the Investment International Latin America Forum 2025 has now been finalised and is revealed below.
This Fourth Annual II Lat Am Forum 2025 is one of the region's most popular events with sell outs at the previous events in Miami (2022, 2023) and Montevideo (2024) last year. And this year's event is also close to capacity with literally just a handful of delegate passes left, before the event is only open to waiting list applications.
"We have eight fantastic sponsors for this year's event and two excellent panel sessions lined up. This year's event will of course have a Brazilian slant and will be bi-lingual with both English and Portuguese speakers, with interpreters translating via headsets for those that need them," said Gary Robinson, II and IA Publisher.
"It is our first Brazilian event and we are of course excited by this prospect but as always blown away by the support we get from this region. To be almost sold out is incredible."
II Lat Am Forum 2025 Agenda
Date: Wednesday September 17, 2024,
Location: Rosewood Hotel, São Paulo, Brazil
08.45am - 09:15am
Registration and Coffee
09:15 - 09:20
Welcome Remarks
Dan Charles, head of video II and IA and Investment International Publisher Gary Robinson opens the event.
09:20 - 09:55
Main Sponsor Session - Investors Trust
II Lat Am Forum 2025’s lead sponsor is once again Investors Trust. Now in its 23rd year, the company is a key provider of solutions and service in the Lat Am region. This session will be lead by Gustavo Otero, Head Of Distribution LATAM at Investors Trust.
09:55am – 10:20am
Sponsor Presentation 2 - Capital International Group
10:20am - 10:45am
Sponsor presentation 3 - Marlborough
10:45am - 11am
Morning Networking Break
11:00am- 11.25am
Sponsor presentation 4 - Canaccord Wealth
Speakers: Daragh O'Sullivan, Business Development Director Canaccord Wealth and Justin Oliver, Chief Investment Officer - Funds, Canaccord Wealth.
11:25am- 11.50am
Sponsor presentation 5 – Capital Vision
Speaker: Elbio Fernández, Director of Investment Solutions for the Southern Cone, Capital Vision
11:50am – 12:30pm
Industry Panel Session 1 - In this session we bring together some of the industry's key players from the advice and brokerage world to discuss advice and challenges in Brazil and the wider Latin American region.
Panellists:
Panel introduced by II Publisher Gary Robinson
12:30pm - 13:30pm
Networking Lunch
13:30pm - 13:55pm
Sponsor presentation 6 – Details to be finalised
13:55pm - 14:20pm
Sponsor presentation 7 - Michael Dalton of Newport Distribution presenting the Ai Machines Global Managed Risk Fund
14:20pm - 14.35pm
Sponsor presentation 8 - Vumi present an overview of the IPMI sector
14:35 - 15:35pm
Industry Panel Sessions: In this session we split the panel into two segments with a Regional Overview and Industry debate with:
Selected spokesperson from Investors Trust will be panelists alongside additional selected spokespeople from our key sponsors.
15:35pm - 15.40pm
Closing Remarks
15:40pm- 18:00pm onwards
Post Event Networking Drinks/Cocktails
Sign up to our Newsletter
Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights and market intelligence
Latest Stories
Sign up to our newsletter
Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights and market intelligence.