The 26th Annual II Awards 2025 were announced on Thursday October 9, 2025 with a global premiere screened to II readers via a TV premiere. There was also a VIP select drinks screening in London with event sponsors and selected guests.
Over the coming weeks we will bring you interviews and videos with many of our winners, so watch this space.
For those that didn't mange to see the awards show, below are all of
the winners and highly commended from this year's II Awards 2025
Best Employee Benefits Solutions - Sponsored By Finance Isle of Man
AES International
JTC Group
Skybound Wealth Management
Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life
WINNER (Advisers)
AES International
WINNER (Industry)
Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life
Best ESG/Sustainability Fund
Capital International Group, Fusion ESG
KBI Global Investors, KBIGI Circular Economy Strategy
Rathbone Asset Management, Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund
HIGHLY COMMENDED
Capital International Group, Fusion ESG
WINNER
KBI Global Investors, KBIGI Circular Economy Strategy
Best Fintech Innovation
Holborn Assets
Hoxton Wealth
AG2R LA MONDIALE
DOST Digital Innovations Centre
Zurich Workplace Solutions
WINNER (Advisers)
Hoxton Wealth
WINNER (Industry)
Zurich Workplace Solutions
Best International Discretionary Fund Manager
Evelyn Partners
LGT Wealth Management
Rathbone Investment Management
Highly Commended
Evelyn Partners
WINNER
LGT Wealth Management
Best International Financial Centre
DIFC
Guernsey
Isle of Man
Jersey
Highly Commended
Jersey
WINNER
Isle of Man
Best International Fund Group
Canaccord Wealth
Marlborough Group
VAM Funds
Highly Commended
Marlborough Group
WINNER
Canaccord Wealth
Best International Pension Product
IFGL Pensions, The IFGL SIPP
Novia Global
Zurich Integrated Benefits, International Pension Plan
JTC Group
iPensions Group
Highly Commended
Zurich Integrated Benefits, International Pension Plan
WINNER
IFGL Pensions, The IFGL SIPP
Best International Platform
Ardan International
Morningstar Wealth
Capital International Group
Novia Global
Highly Commended
Morningstar Wealth
WINNER
Novia Global
Best International Portfolio Bond
Access Portfolio - Investors Trust
PIMS - RL360
Premiere Account - Canada Life
Global Select - Hansard
Highly Commended
Access Portfolio - Investors Trust
WINNER
Global Select - Hansard
Best International Life Protection Plan
Highly Commended
Zurich International Group Risk Solution - Zurich Integrated Benefits and International Life
WINNER
IPME+ - Friends Provident International Limited
Best International Pension Provider
Novia Global
iPensions Group
Zurich
IFGL Pensions
JTC Group
Highly Commended
Zurich International Group Risk Solution - Zurich Integrated Benefits and International Life
WINNER
IFGL Pensions
Best International Savings Plan
Offshore Savings Account - Canada Life International
JTC Streamliner - JTC
Regular Savings Plan – RL360
S&P 500 Index – Investors Trust
Ascend - Hansard
Highly Commended
Ascend - Hansard
WINNER
S&P 500 Index – Investor Trust
Best International Trust Product
IFGL Global Trusts
Alltrust Family Pension Trust (FPT) - Alltrust/The UAP Group
Wealth Preservation Account - Canada Life International
Highly Commended
Alltrust Family Pension Trust (FPT) - Alltrust/The UAP Group
WINNER
Wealth Preservation Account - Canada Life International
Best International Life Group (Non-UK)
IFGL
Utmost Group
Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life Limited
WINNER
IFGL
Best International Life Group (UK)
Canada Life International
Utmost Group
WINNER
Canada Life International
Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion Award
AG2R LA MONDIALE
Abbey Wealth
LGT Wealth Management
Holborn Assets
DOST Digital Innovations Centre
Highly Commended - Industry
LGT Wealth Management
WINNER – Industry
AG2R LA MONDIALE
WINNER – Advisers
Abbey Wealth
International Campaign of the Year
Hoxton Wealth
Utmost Wealth Solutions
Hansard
AXA IM Select
Canada Life International
Novia Global
Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life Limited
Isle of Man for Life
Highly Commended
Utmost Wealth Solutions
WINNER – Industry
Hansard
WINNER - Advisers
Hoxton Wealth
International DFM Fund/Product of the Year
LGT Wealth Management - International Model Portfolio Service
Marlborough - Ireland-domiciled multi-asset portfolio range
Rathbone Asset Management/Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund
Highly Commended
LGT Wealth Management
WINNER
Marlborough - Ireland-domiciled Multi-Asset Portfolio Range
Excellence in Citizenship Services
DOST
Holborn Assets
Melbourne Capital Group
WINNER
Melbourne Capital Group
Excellence in Innovation within International Financial Centres - sponsored by Finance Isle of Man
Highly Commended
QB Partners
WINNER
AXA-IM Select
Excellence in Private Banking
WINNER
Standard Bank
Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning
AllTrust/The UAP Group
IFGL Global Trusts
Wealth Preservation Account – Canada Life International
Highly Commended
Canada Life International
WINNER
AllTrust/The UAP Group
Best Protection Provider
Highly Commended
World of America
WINNER
Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life Limited
Best Non-Life Protection Product
WINNER
World of America
Excellence in Sustainability
AG2R LA MONDIALE
International Financial Group Limited
JTC Group
KBI Global Investors
LGT Wealth Management
Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life
Highly Commended
AG2R LA MONDIALE
WINNER
LGT Wealth Management
Best Emerging Talent (Advisers) – sponsored by IFGL
Highly Commended
Craig French - TallRock Capital Pte Ltd
WINNER
Ravinder Gill - Hoxton Wealth
Best Emerging Talent (Industry)
Lindsay Paris - Investors Trust
Lisette Hewn – Abbey Wealth
Adam Humphries - Melbourne Capital Group
Luke White - Melbourne Capital Group
Highly Commended
Luke White - Melbourne Capital Group
WINNER
Lindsay Paris - Investors Trust
Excellence in Advisory Best Practice (by region) - sponsored by Utmost
Abbey Wealth
AES International
Aiva
Blacktower FM
Carrick Wealth
Hoxton Wealth
Infinity Financial Solutions
Metis
Private Client Consultancy Wealth Management
Skybound Wealth Management
TallRock Capital Pte Ltd
Titan Wealth International
Regional Winners
Carrick Wealth - AFRICA
TallRock Capital Pte Ltd – ASIA
Blacktower FM - EUROPE
Aiva - LAT AM
Skybound Wealth Management - ROW
Titan Wealth International - Middle East
AES International - UK
Hoxton Wealth - US
OVERALL GLOBAL Highly Commended
Blacktower FM
OVERALL GLOBAL WINNER
Titan Wealth International
Excellence in Client Service (by region) - Advisers - sponsored by Hansard
Abbey Wealth
Acuma
AES International
Aiva
Ally Wealth Management
Blacktower FM
Carrick Wealth
Holborn Assets
Hoxton Wealth
Skybound Wealth Management
TallRock Capital Pte Ltd
Titan Wealth International
Regional Winners
Carrick Wealth - AFRICA
TallRock Capital Pte Ltd – ASIA
Blacktower FM - EUROPE
Aiva - LAT AM
Titan Wealth International – ROW
Skybound Wealth Management - Middle East
Hoxton Wealth - UK
Hoxton Wealth - US
OVERALL GLOBAL Highly Commended
Blacktower FM
OVERALL GLOBAL WINNER
Skybound Wealth Management
Excellence in Client Service (by region) - Industry
RL360 – ASIA
Investors Trust - LAT AM
Marlborough - AFRICA
Melbourne Capital Group - ROW
Novia Global - EUROPE
Investors Trust – Middle East
LGT Wealth Management - UK
World of America Global Partners – US
OVERALL GLOBAL Highly Commended
Novia Global
OVERALL GLOBAL WINNER
Investors Trust
Best International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI)
WINNER
VUMI
Excellence in Fintech - sponsored by Finance Isle of Man
Hansard
Hoxton Wealth
Investors Trust
Jacobi
Skybound Asset Management
WINNER - ADVISERS
Hoxton Wealth
WINNER - INDUSTRY
Investors Trust
Unsung Hero Award - Advisers
Phil Pennick - Abbey Wealth
Catherine Ross - Abbey Wealth
Charlie Warren - Hoxton Wealth
Karen Ogilvie - Blacktower FM
Bryan Austen - Carrick Wealth
WINNER (Judges Vote)
Catherine Ross - Abbey Wealth
WINNER (Readers Vote)
Karen Ogilvie - Blacktower FM
OVERALL GLOBAL WINNER
Karen Ogilvie - Blacktower FM
Unsung Hero Award - Industry
Vida Ip - Investors Trust
Claire Irvine - Nexus Global
Rob Atherton - Melbourne Capital Group
WINNER (Judges Vote)
Claire Irvine - Nexus Global
WINNER (Readers Vote)
Vida Ip - Investors Trust
OVERALL GLOBAL WINNER
Claire Irvine - Nexus Global
Personality of the Year (Advisers)
Chris Ball – Hoxton Wealth
Vesper France - Abbey Wealth
Sam Instone - AES International
John Westwood – Blacktower FM
Jarrad Brown - Global Financial Consultants
WINNER (Reader’s Vote)
Chris Ball – Hoxton Wealth
WINNER (Judges Vote)
John Westwood – Blacktower FM
WINNER OVERALL
John Westwood – Blacktower FM
Personality of the Year (Industry)
James Floyd - AllTrust/The UAP Group
Ashok Sardana - Continental Group
Nathan Sweeney - Marlborough
Rod Guest - Marlborough
Jonathan Brown – Hansard
WINNER (Reader’s Vote)
Nathan Sweeney - Marlborough
WINNER (Judges Vote)
James Floyd - AllTrust/The UAP Group
WINNER (Overall)
James Floyd - AllTrust/The UAP Group
Company of the Year (Advisers)
AES International
Blacktower FM
Hoxton Wealth
Infinity Financial Solutions
Melbourne Capital Group
Skybound Wealth Management
WINNER - Judges Vote
AES International
WINNER - Readers Vote
Skybound Wealth Management
WINNER (Overall)
Skybound Wealth Management
Company of the Year (Industry)
International Financial Group Limited (IFGL)
Investors Trust
Marlborough
Utmost Group
WINNER (Reader’s Vote)
Investors Trust
WINNER (Judges Vote)
Utmost Group
WINNER (Overall)
Utmost Group
European Fund Selector of the Year
WINNER
Remi Lambert, Global CIO, AXA IM Select
II Special Award - For Outstanding Industry Contribution
WINNER
David Kneeshaw