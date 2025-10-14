The 26th Annual II Awards 2025 were announced on Thursday October 9, 2025 with a global premiere screened to II readers via a TV premiere. There was also a VIP select drinks screening in London with event sponsors and selected guests.

Over the coming weeks we will bring you interviews and videos with many of our winners, so watch this space.

For those that didn't mange to see the awards show, below are all of

the winners and highly commended from this year's II Awards 2025

Best Employee Benefits Solutions - Sponsored By Finance Isle of Man

AES International

JTC Group

Skybound Wealth Management

Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life

WINNER (Advisers)

AES International

WINNER (Industry)

Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life

Best ESG/Sustainability Fund

Capital International Group, Fusion ESG

KBI Global Investors, KBIGI Circular Economy Strategy

Rathbone Asset Management, Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund

HIGHLY COMMENDED

Capital International Group, Fusion ESG

WINNER

KBI Global Investors, KBIGI Circular Economy Strategy

Best Fintech Innovation

Holborn Assets

Hoxton Wealth

AG2R LA MONDIALE

DOST Digital Innovations Centre

Zurich Workplace Solutions

WINNER (Advisers)

Hoxton Wealth

WINNER (Industry)

Zurich Workplace Solutions

Best International Discretionary Fund Manager

Evelyn Partners

LGT Wealth Management

Rathbone Investment Management

Highly Commended

Evelyn Partners

WINNER

LGT Wealth Management

Best International Financial Centre

DIFC

Guernsey

Isle of Man

Jersey

Highly Commended

Jersey

WINNER

Isle of Man

Best International Fund Group

Canaccord Wealth

Marlborough Group

VAM Funds

Highly Commended

Marlborough Group

WINNER

Canaccord Wealth

Best International Pension Product

IFGL Pensions, The IFGL SIPP

Novia Global

Zurich Integrated Benefits, International Pension Plan

JTC Group

iPensions Group

Highly Commended

Zurich Integrated Benefits, International Pension Plan

WINNER

IFGL Pensions, The IFGL SIPP

Best International Platform

Ardan International

Morningstar Wealth

Capital International Group

Novia Global

Highly Commended

Morningstar Wealth

WINNER

Novia Global

Best International Portfolio Bond

Access Portfolio - Investors Trust

PIMS - RL360

Premiere Account - Canada Life

Global Select - Hansard

Highly Commended

Access Portfolio - Investors Trust

WINNER

Global Select - Hansard

Best International Life Protection Plan

Highly Commended

Zurich International Group Risk Solution - Zurich Integrated Benefits and International Life

WINNER

IPME+ - Friends Provident International Limited

Best International Pension Provider

Novia Global

iPensions Group

Zurich

IFGL Pensions

JTC Group

Highly Commended

Zurich International Group Risk Solution - Zurich Integrated Benefits and International Life

WINNER

IFGL Pensions

Best International Savings Plan

Offshore Savings Account - Canada Life International

JTC Streamliner - JTC

Regular Savings Plan – RL360

S&P 500 Index – Investors Trust

Ascend - Hansard

Highly Commended

Ascend - Hansard

WINNER

S&P 500 Index – Investor Trust

Best International Trust Product

IFGL Global Trusts

Alltrust Family Pension Trust (FPT) - Alltrust/The UAP Group

Wealth Preservation Account - Canada Life International

Highly Commended

Alltrust Family Pension Trust (FPT) - Alltrust/The UAP Group

WINNER

Wealth Preservation Account - Canada Life International

Best International Life Group (Non-UK)

IFGL

Utmost Group

Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life Limited

WINNER

IFGL

Best International Life Group (UK)

Canada Life International

Utmost Group

WINNER

Canada Life International

Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion Award

AG2R LA MONDIALE

Abbey Wealth

LGT Wealth Management

Holborn Assets

DOST Digital Innovations Centre

Highly Commended - Industry

LGT Wealth Management

WINNER – Industry

AG2R LA MONDIALE

WINNER – Advisers

Abbey Wealth

International Campaign of the Year

Hoxton Wealth

Utmost Wealth Solutions

Hansard

AXA IM Select

Canada Life International

Novia Global

Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life Limited

Isle of Man for Life

Highly Commended

Utmost Wealth Solutions

WINNER – Industry

Hansard

WINNER - Advisers

Hoxton Wealth

International DFM Fund/Product of the Year

LGT Wealth Management - International Model Portfolio Service

Marlborough - Ireland-domiciled multi-asset portfolio range

Rathbone Asset Management/Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund

Highly Commended

LGT Wealth Management

WINNER

Marlborough - Ireland-domiciled Multi-Asset Portfolio Range

Excellence in Citizenship Services

DOST

Holborn Assets

Melbourne Capital Group

WINNER

Melbourne Capital Group

Excellence in Innovation within International Financial Centres - sponsored by Finance Isle of Man

Highly Commended

QB Partners

WINNER

AXA-IM Select

Excellence in Private Banking

WINNER

Standard Bank

Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning

AllTrust/The UAP Group

IFGL Global Trusts

Wealth Preservation Account – Canada Life International

Highly Commended

Canada Life International

WINNER

AllTrust/The UAP Group

Best Protection Provider

Highly Commended

World of America

WINNER

Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life Limited

Best Non-Life Protection Product

WINNER

World of America

Excellence in Sustainability

AG2R LA MONDIALE

International Financial Group Limited

JTC Group

KBI Global Investors

LGT Wealth Management

Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life

Highly Commended

AG2R LA MONDIALE

WINNER

LGT Wealth Management

Best Emerging Talent (Advisers) – sponsored by IFGL

Highly Commended

Craig French - TallRock Capital Pte Ltd

WINNER

Ravinder Gill - Hoxton Wealth

Best Emerging Talent (Industry)

Lindsay Paris - Investors Trust

Lisette Hewn – Abbey Wealth

Adam Humphries - Melbourne Capital Group

Luke White - Melbourne Capital Group

Highly Commended

Luke White - Melbourne Capital Group

WINNER

Lindsay Paris - Investors Trust

Excellence in Advisory Best Practice (by region) - sponsored by Utmost

Abbey Wealth

AES International

Aiva

Blacktower FM

Carrick Wealth

Hoxton Wealth

Infinity Financial Solutions

Metis

Private Client Consultancy Wealth Management

Skybound Wealth Management

TallRock Capital Pte Ltd

Titan Wealth International

Regional Winners

Carrick Wealth - AFRICA

TallRock Capital Pte Ltd – ASIA

Blacktower FM - EUROPE

Aiva - LAT AM

Skybound Wealth Management - ROW

Titan Wealth International - Middle East

AES International - UK

Hoxton Wealth - US

OVERALL GLOBAL Highly Commended

Blacktower FM

OVERALL GLOBAL WINNER

Titan Wealth International

Excellence in Client Service (by region) - Advisers - sponsored by Hansard

Abbey Wealth

Acuma

AES International

Aiva

Ally Wealth Management

Blacktower FM

Carrick Wealth

Holborn Assets

Hoxton Wealth

Skybound Wealth Management

TallRock Capital Pte Ltd

Titan Wealth International

Regional Winners

Carrick Wealth - AFRICA

TallRock Capital Pte Ltd – ASIA

Blacktower FM - EUROPE

Aiva - LAT AM

Titan Wealth International – ROW

Skybound Wealth Management - Middle East

Hoxton Wealth - UK

Hoxton Wealth - US

OVERALL GLOBAL Highly Commended

Blacktower FM

OVERALL GLOBAL WINNER

Skybound Wealth Management

Excellence in Client Service (by region) - Industry

RL360 – ASIA

Investors Trust - LAT AM

Marlborough - AFRICA

Melbourne Capital Group - ROW

Novia Global - EUROPE

Investors Trust – Middle East

LGT Wealth Management - UK

World of America Global Partners – US

OVERALL GLOBAL Highly Commended

Novia Global

OVERALL GLOBAL WINNER

Investors Trust

Best International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI)

WINNER

VUMI

Excellence in Fintech - sponsored by Finance Isle of Man

Hansard

Hoxton Wealth

Investors Trust

Jacobi

Skybound Asset Management

WINNER - ADVISERS

Hoxton Wealth

WINNER - INDUSTRY

Investors Trust

Unsung Hero Award - Advisers

Phil Pennick - Abbey Wealth

Catherine Ross - Abbey Wealth

Charlie Warren - Hoxton Wealth

Karen Ogilvie - Blacktower FM

Bryan Austen - Carrick Wealth

WINNER (Judges Vote)

Catherine Ross - Abbey Wealth

WINNER (Readers Vote)

Karen Ogilvie - Blacktower FM

OVERALL GLOBAL WINNER

Karen Ogilvie - Blacktower FM

Unsung Hero Award - Industry

Vida Ip - Investors Trust

Claire Irvine - Nexus Global

Rob Atherton - Melbourne Capital Group

WINNER (Judges Vote)

Claire Irvine - Nexus Global

WINNER (Readers Vote)

Vida Ip - Investors Trust

OVERALL GLOBAL WINNER

Claire Irvine - Nexus Global

Personality of the Year (Advisers)

Chris Ball – Hoxton Wealth

Vesper France - Abbey Wealth

Sam Instone - AES International

John Westwood – Blacktower FM

Jarrad Brown - Global Financial Consultants

WINNER (Reader’s Vote)

Chris Ball – Hoxton Wealth

WINNER (Judges Vote)

John Westwood – Blacktower FM

WINNER OVERALL

John Westwood – Blacktower FM

Personality of the Year (Industry)

James Floyd - AllTrust/The UAP Group

Ashok Sardana - Continental Group

Nathan Sweeney - Marlborough

Rod Guest - Marlborough

Jonathan Brown – Hansard

WINNER (Reader’s Vote)

Nathan Sweeney - Marlborough

WINNER (Judges Vote)

James Floyd - AllTrust/The UAP Group

WINNER (Overall)

James Floyd - AllTrust/The UAP Group

Company of the Year (Advisers)

AES International

Blacktower FM

Hoxton Wealth

Infinity Financial Solutions

Melbourne Capital Group

Skybound Wealth Management

WINNER - Judges Vote

AES International

WINNER - Readers Vote

Skybound Wealth Management

WINNER (Overall)

Skybound Wealth Management

Company of the Year (Industry)

International Financial Group Limited (IFGL)

Investors Trust

Marlborough

Utmost Group

WINNER (Reader’s Vote)

Investors Trust

WINNER (Judges Vote)

Utmost Group

WINNER (Overall)

Utmost Group

European Fund Selector of the Year

WINNER

Remi Lambert, Global CIO, AXA IM Select

II Special Award - For Outstanding Industry Contribution

WINNER

David Kneeshaw