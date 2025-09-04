The final deadline for entries for the 26th Annual II Awards 2025 has been extended until Friday September 5 at 5pm (UK time).

The II Awards 2025 is celebrating its 26th Anniversary this year with these prestigious awards open for entries across all categories for both the international funds, products and services industry and separate categories until the end of this week (Friday September 5 at 5pm (UK time)).

The II Awards is the longest-running and among the most sought after of awards for UK and international wealth management and the cross-border financial services and advice industry.

And this year entry has been simplified to make it easier for companies and individuals to enter. II Publisher Gary Robinson, pictured left, said: "We are extremely proud that the II Awards continues to be seen as the Oscars of the industry and this year we are to continue with our Global TV Premiere of the ceremony again this year.

"We have had the usual high number of entries and in some cases have had requests for a little extra time to enter, particularly during holiday season, so we have given an extra week for entrants to get their submissions in. This year we have simplified the awards entry process so it is easier than ever to enter.

"For the adviser segment of these awards we have had a huge uptake in entrants and are extremely grateful for the continued support of our sponsors IFGL/RL360, Utmost, Hansard and Finance Isle of Man across these awards."

To enter click here.

Click on the video link here to view last year's II Awards 2024 screening.

Sponsors of this year's event include Hansard who once again sponsor the Excellence In Client Service Awards (Advisers), IFGL who sponsor the Best Emerging Talent (Advisers)ccategory. Finance Isle of Man sponsor both the Best Employee Benefits Solutions Award and the Excellence in Fintech Award. Utmost are sponsors of the Excellence in Advisory Best Practice Awards.