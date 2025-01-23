In this latest II Awards 2024-2025 Winner's Story, Gary Robinson, II Publisher speaks to Sarah Dunnage, CEO, Ardan International about the companies success in the Excellence In Client Service - Middle East (Industry) category.

Ardan also received a Highly Commended Award in the Best International Platform category and in this video Dunnage also outlines the company's plans for improvements within its platform for 2025, revealing a series of new initiatives.

Click here to view the video or on the image below.