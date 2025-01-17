IG Group has acquired Freetrade, the commission-free, self-directed investment platform, for £160m.

The transaction will strengthen IG’s UK trading and investments offering and provide access to new customer segments and capabilities.

Breon Corcoran, CEO of IG said: “This is a rare opportunity to strengthen IG’s UK trading and investments offering and broaden our target addressable market. Freetrade is one of the most successful emerging players in the UK direct-to-customer investment market, with a strong brand, highly scalable technology and delivering rapid growth. I am delighted that Viktor and his team will join IG and continue to lead Freetrade.”

Viktor Nebehaj, CEO and co-founder of Freetrade said: “This is an exciting opportunity to accelerate our growth and delivery of new products and features on our award-winning platform. IG’s vision for Freetrade is closely aligned with our own and its backing will be of huge benefit as we continue to scale the business.”

Freetrade provides a wide range of products, including over 6,200 global stocks and ETFs, fractional shares, UK Treasury bills, ISAs, SIPPs, securities lending, and proxy voting.

Freetrade broadens IG’s addressable market, adds a strong brand in the direct-to-customer trading and investments market, brings proprietary highly scalable technology, provides optionality on new product and market entry and has demonstrated an ability to acquire customers at low cost.

Since its launch in 2018, Freetrade has gained 720k customers and AUA of £2.5bn as of the end of 2024.

IG will operate Freetrade as a commercially standalone business with its own brand, existing management team and operational platform to support the successful execution of the strategy.

Viktor Nebehaj, CEO and co-founder, and the leadership team, will remain with Freetrade and continue to scale the business.

IG will acquire 100% of Freetrade for an enterprise value of £160 million which will be funded in cash from existing capital resources. Completion is subject to customary conditions including regulatory approvals and currently expected in mid-2025.