IFGL Pensions has connected to the UK Government’s Pensions Dashboard ecosystem ahead of the 31 January 2026 deadline for smaller pensions providers.

The Pensions Dashboard – which was proposed by the UK government in the 2016 budget and has been rolled out in a phased approach since 2024 – collates individuals’ pensions information online and facilitates easy access to the information.

IFGL Pensions members will be able to use the Pensions Dasboard when it goes live in late 2026, allowing them to view their projected total retirement outcome.

Senga Jones, IFGL Pensions’ head of customer services, said: “We’re proud to have been able to complete this work ahead of time. Ensuring our members will be able to take full advantage of this important service is yet another step towards improving outcomes for pension savers.

“We’ve worked hard on behalf of all of our members to get to this point.”