The International Adviser Global Financial Services Awards is back for 2025 with nominations opening later today Wednesday 8 January, 2025.

These special awards for excellence are unique in the industry with IA's global financial advisers, brokers and wealth managers choosing the companies that will be shortlisted and eligible to win these prestigious awards.

IA readers be surveyed and asked to list the companies that they believe should be shortlisted in Global Financial Services Awards. They will be asked to nominate the companies that have excelled across the last 12 months in a series of categories across cross-border products, services and funds. The nominated firms and companies will then be shortlisted with a final judging and voting process deciding on 2025's winners and highly commended being announced at a special global premiere and VIP ceremony in April, 2025.

IA Editorial Director, Mark Battersby, pictured left, said: "We are delighted to continue with the IA Global Financial Services Awards into 2025. These awards are unique in the respect that companies cannot apply unless they have been nominated by our readers within advisers, brokers or wealth management firms. These firms across the globe pick the companies that they believe should be shortlisted for excellence in the last 12 months, giving additional gravitas to those that are finalists"

"When myself and Gary Robinson co-owner of Money Map Media - the publisher of both IA and Investment International (II), purchased the IA brand last year ensuring these long running awards were revamped and given the prominence that they deserve was among the key drivers in our plans. So it is great to see them re-launched tomorrow, with a few additional categories to ensure that excellence in the global financial services industry continues to be properly recognised

IA can also reveal the return of the IA Best Practice Awards 2025 - which will be open for entries at the end of January, 2025, and, later in the year, the IA 100 2025 which will be released online and in print later this year.

The two flagship Awards and the IA 100 are part of a return to prominence for IA, alongside a series of new initiatives for both advisers and product providers, fund houses and services providers on the IA website and via special reports that will be released in coming weeks and months.

Tune into IA tomorrow for the full list of categories for the IA Global Financial Services Awards 2025 with voting links for the advisory community to nominate with going live at the same time.