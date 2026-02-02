HSBC has appointed Anastasia Soldatova as head of HSBC Expat to lead the bank’s internationally focused expat business.

Based in HSBC’s Jersey office, Soldatova will be responsible for managing the expat team of wealth and relationship managers to support the bank’s international and globally mobile customers with their overseas financial needs.

Prior to joining HSBC, Anastasia spent 21 years at Citi, most recently as a director and international personal bank head, EMEA.

Alvaro Teixeira, head of international wealth and premier banking, HSBC Channel Islands and Isle of Man, said: “Anastasia has built an impressive global career over the past two decades and has a proven track record of delivering significant growth for international clients.

“Her deep understanding of the wealth landscape, coupled with her passion for innovation, client experience and developing the next generation of leaders, will be a tremendous asset to our team as we continue to deliver a broad range of wealth management services to our internationally dynamic expat customers.”