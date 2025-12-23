HSBC has appointed Ida Liu as CEO of HSBC Private Bank to strengthen cross-border connectivity across key wealth corridors and accelerate the growth of the Private Bank globally.

Liu, who joins on 5 January, was previously global head of Citi Private Bank, where she advised global ultra-high net worth clients on their investment, liquidity and legacy needs.

In her new role, Liu will focus on deepening HSBC’s leadership with UHNW clients and report to Barry O’Byrne, CEO of HSBC International Wealth and Premier Banking.

O’Byrne said: “We are delighted to welcome Ida to the team. She brings deep expertise in strategic wealth advisory, operational transformation and business growth, and a consistent track record of delivering results.

“Her appointment reflects our ambition to further strengthen the Private Bank as the partner of choice for the world’s most sophisticated entrepreneurs and families.”

Liu added: “I am delighted to join HSBC at such an important moment for global wealth. HSBC’s global reach, deep client relationships, and commitment to innovation create a powerful platform for the future of private banking.

“I look forward to working with our talented teams around the world to accelerate growth, strengthen global connectivity, and deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients.”