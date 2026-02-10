Hoxton Wealth has made two hires with a new CFO and global head of tax joining the firm.

Michael Kerrison joins as CFO from Hurst Point Group where he was group CFO, having previously been chief transformation officer and interim at Police Mutual Group as well as running his own consultancy business.

Claire Spinks joins as global head of tax having worked in private client taxation for more than 20 years with positions at The Fry Group and Progeny.

Spinks will initially focus on assembling a private client tax team to deliver technical advice and support clients throughout their financial journey as well as building out a tech-enabled tax function.

“Much like the wider Hoxton business, we will continue to embrace technology and build a tax function that gives advisors the time to focus on what truly matters, understanding our clients and delivering advice which provides clarity and the best possible outcomes,” Spinks said.

As CFO Kerrison will focus on ensuring the finance function is a proactive partner to the business.

“I'd like to create a culture where financial insight drives decision-making,” he said. “Over time, I hope to contribute to shaping the firm's strategic direction and establish a finance team that is known for its accuracy, transparency, and forward thinking."

Oliver Gorman, revenue director at Hoxton Wealth, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Michael and Claire to the Hoxton Wealth team as our new CFO and global head of tax.

“Strengthening our financial and tax leadership isn’t just a milestone for the business. It directly enhances the outcomes we deliver for clients navigating complex lives.

“Michael’s wide experience over a long period coupled with Claire’s impressive track record in private client taxation, coupled with her deep expertise across areas like residence, domicile, and succession planning, will be a huge asset for us.”