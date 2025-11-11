Evelyn Partners Group has agreed to sell its employee benefits consultancy arm to Howden, the global insurance intermediary group as it focuses on its wealth management arm.

The sale of Evelyn Partners Financial Services (EPFS) follows the offloading of the group’s professional services and fund solutions businesses, which both completed earlier this year.

Subject to regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2026.

The deal, which follows Howden’s acquisition of Barnett Waddingham in March 2025, will bolster Howden’s corporate health and employee benefits offering in the UK.

EPFS provides a wide range of consultancy services to employers and trustees of mid-market, scale-up and fast growth firms. The 38-strong team will transfer across to Howden in Q1 2026, led by head of employee benefits Gareth Sawyer, who will report to Cheryl Brennan, managing director, Howden Employee Benefits.

Paul Geddes, CEO at Evelyn Partners, said: “The sale of our employee benefits consultancy further streamlines Evelyn Partners’ range of activities as part of our strategic decision to focus solely on wealth management.

“Howden will be a great long-term owner of this business, providing new opportunities for our employee benefits team and continuity of the services they provide to clients.”

Brennan said: “EPFS brings a highly experienced team with an excellent reputation and a culture that mirrors our own.

“This acquisition reinforces Howden’s investment in our market-leading, full-service employee benefits proposition, strengthening our ability to deliver fresh thinking and trusted advice for corporates seeking a global employee benefits broker with a client-first approach.”