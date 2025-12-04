Guernsey-based fiduciary and fund administration business HFL, part of Opera's portfolio, has made two senior leadership appointments as part of its growth strategy.

Marina Mauger has been promoted to deputy managing director, while Megan Thomas has been made executive director.

The firm said the appointments strengthen the alignment between HFL’s long-term strategy and Opera’s ambition to build the next generation of fiduciary, corporate and fund administration businesses.

Mauger brings years of industry experience, and she will play a central role in the operations of HFL’s private client, compliance and business support teams.

Thomas will now join the HFL Board alongside Mauger, Abbie Hewlett, James Legge and Matt Westgarth-Smith.

Matt Westgarth-Smith, managing director of HFL and executive director of Opera, said: “These promotions recognise the exceptional talent that exists within HFL. Marina and Megan have each played a defining role in shaping HFL’s growth and in delivering the high-quality service our clients rely on.

"Their appointments strengthen both our operational leadership and our strategic direction as part of the wider Opera group.”