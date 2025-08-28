Tech platform Health Compass has launched an AI agent on its distribution platform to advise, guide and support clients in selecting international private medical insurance (IPMI) coverage.

The AI agent has been created through a white-label application programming interface (API) that has already been adopted by numerous brokers and IFAs across the world looking to service their IPMI customers more effectively, the company said.

Health Compass has embedded the AI agent within its proprietary architecture, meaning it has access to, and can interact with, the platform’s unique scoring and benchmarking system.

As the database was created by humans and advisers, the source data for the AI is unique and proprietary to Health Compass, founder David Eline explained.

“We also invested heavily in educating the AI to replicate a human advisor to ensure customers have the best possible experience,” he said.

However, the AI Agent is designed to support human advisers rather than replace them. By providing tailored recommendations upfront it is hoped the tool will shorten the sales cycle, improve lead qualification, and optimise adviser time.

“Our AI agent is the result of extensive iterations and hard work, and it reinforces our mission to improve the IPMI industry for all stakeholders – clients, brokers and insurers,” Eline said.

“Far from replacing the human adviser, our technology strengthens their role by ensuring they engage with prospects who are better informed and ready to move forward.”