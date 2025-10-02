Global service provider Hawksford has acquired United Group’s fund service businesses in both Luxembourg and Malta as it expands its European footprint.

The Malta business, which represents a new jurisdiction for Hawksford, comprises a range of corporate, private client and fund services. The team will continue to be led by managing director Mihai Cheregi.

United Group’s Luxembourg business offers fund and corporate services such as accounting and administration, director services and tax and payroll services. It is managed by co-country managing directors Claude Crauser and Sinan Sar.

Following Hawksford’s recent acquisitions of YT Group and Equiom in Luxembourg, the headcount in the jurisdiction now totals more than 80.

Michel van Leeuwen, chief executive at Hawksford, said: “These latest acquisitions represent another milestone in our growth strategy in Europe, where we are focused on adding expertise and on extending our footprint at pace in high quality jurisdictions.

“As well as further building our presence in Luxembourg, these acquisitions add Malta – another key European jurisdiction – to our global network, bolstering our capability in delivering cutting-edge expertise to support both the ambitions of global asset managers and the growth trajectories of international businesses.”