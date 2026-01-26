Hargreaves Lansdown is making a raft of changes to its fee structure to cater to the evolving needs and behaviours of its clients.

The investment platform said the amendments mark the first major change to its fee structure in over 10 years and are part of HL’s ongoing investment in its products, service, and client experience, set to cost the business tens of millions of pounds.

There three core changes are:

A reduction in platform fee (0.45% to 0.35%)

Share trading fee falls from £11.95 to £6.95 per trade (or free on regular saving)

Introduction of a small fund dealing fee of £1.95 per trade (or free if on regular saving) reflecting the significant change in client behaviour over the last 12 years with more people now trading in funds

HL’s Ready Made Pension Plan will also see the account charge applied to the holding falling from 0.45% to 0.15%, while the fund charge remains at 0.30%.

The platform predicts eight in 10 clients will be better off or pay the same while five in 10 clients will be better off and 94% will see a reduction, pay the same or see an increase of no more than £5 per month.

All changes will be applied automatically from 1 March 2026.

Richard Flint, interim CEO, said: “At Hargreaves Lansdown, we believe that price is an important part of value alongside the trust our clients place in us, the breadth and quality of our investment options, and the support we provide in every single interaction.

“We remain focused on helping clients achieve their goals, and we look forward to continuing to invest in our technology, our people, and our services in the years ahead as we keep raising standards across our platform.”

Simon Belsham, chief client officer of Hargreaves Lansdown, added:

“Hargreaves Lansdown’s founding principles of delivering the best products, the best support and the best value remain at the heart of our business.

“Over the past four decades, we’ve consistently adapted to meet the changing needs of UK savers and investors, and today’s fee changes are a continuation of that commitment.”