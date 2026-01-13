Hargreaves Lansdown has appointed Matt Benchener as CEO following the departure of Dan Olley, who stepped down from the role in August 2025 when the firm was acquired by Harp Bidco earlier in the year.

Benchener is currently managing director at Vanguard and head of Vanguard personal investor, the company’s US retail direct business, having joined the business in 2008.

He will move to Hargreaves Lansdown in March for a handover period working alongside existing interim CEO, Richard Flint, and officially takes on the new role in July 2026, subject to regulatory approval.

Flint – who joined Hargreaves Lansdown as a non-executive director in March 2025 and stepped in as interim CEO in August 2025 – will then become deputy chair.

Benchener said: “Hargreaves Lansdown created the retail investing market as we know it in the UK, with an unrivalled heritage, highly trusted brand and market-leading insight.

“Its mission and broad reach give it a distinct responsibility in UK society to support the long-term financial wellbeing of millions. It is a privilege to lead the company through this exciting stage in its history and to deliver even more for clients and help the UK become a nation of retail investors.”

Bruce Hemphill, chair of Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Matt is a powerhouse in the investment platform space and we are extremely pleased to have secured his deep expertise to lead HL into its next stage. It is testament to the exciting future and growth potential ahead of us that we have persuaded him to cross the pond and join us.

Flint added: “It has been a privilege to lead the team through our transition to private ownership at an exciting and pivotal time for the business, as well as a period of important policy and regulatory change.

“I look forward to working with Matt and continuing to work on Hargreaves Lansdown’s introduction of targeted support and rebalanced risk warnings, as well as the cross-industry retail investment campaign.”